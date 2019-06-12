Resources More Obituaries for Teresa Hardin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Teresa Hardin

1959 - 2019 Obituary Flowers On June 3, 2019, Teresa passed away surrounded by her family. She spent most of her life in the beauty of Klamath County, which she loved. She dedicated 33 years to bettering the local legal community and serving the public as a judicial assistant.



At a young age, she decisively met and married the love of her life. The 41 years of love between them will be a treasured legacy for everyone who knew them. She took no time in diving into her life's greatest passion - building her family. She had three children and they were her greatest joy.



Teresa's hands were never still. She could often be found crocheting a scarf for a friend, making a baby blanket, cooking a dish or dessert, gardening, jumping onto a paddleboard or kayak, taking a friend to a yoga class or off to explore the woods, playing in the lake or discovering a new place (near and far), all to bring a smile to the large community of friends and family she loved.



In our grief, we are shaken by the totality of Teresa. Her unquestionable love for her family (and dogs). Her acceptance of everyone and refusal to judge or dismiss anyone. How much she enjoyed being with people, hearing and telling funny stories. We cannot stop hearing the sound of her laugh or seeing her smile. Her incredible passion for life and all the people in it were infectious and is undoubtedly her legacy.



She is survived by her husband Tim Hardin, children Nicole Hardin, Megan and Matt Kennedy, and Joe Hardin, mother Betty Crutchfield, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces, and a huge community of friends who meant everything to her. She was preceded in death by her father Jerry Crutchfield and grandparents.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, at 1 p.m. in New Horizon Christian Fellowship to honor and celebrate a wonderful treasured life. In lieu of flowers, you can contribute to a fund that will be distributed to her favorite charities at www.gofundme.com/teresa-hardin-memorial-fund Published in Herald And News on June 12, 2019