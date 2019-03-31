With deepest sorrow and profound sadness we announce the passing of Terry DuBois, 67, of Klamath Falls, Ore. Terry passed of sudden heart failure on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born to Bert and Mabel DuBois on June 9, 1951, in Klamath Falls, he graduated in 1969 from Klamath Union High School.



He enlisted in in October 1969 in the U.S. Army, where he served our country as an aircraft electrician in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1972. He continued his career as a journeyman electrician from 1973 to 2016 as a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.



Terry loved outdoor adventures all over the West Coast, including hiking, camping, climbing mountains and going to high places. In one expedition to both the summit of Mount Thielsen, and later into the bowl of Crater Lake, dad bragged that he "climbed the tallest mountain and swam the deepest sea in the same day." He was an enthusiast of jazz music, stargazing, telling corny jokes, and collecting rocks. He always said he had "rocks in his head."



He was preceded in death by both parents, sister Donna, brother-in-law Greg and sisters-in-law Irene and Brenda.



He is survived by his wife Missy; sons Ryan and Brent; daughter Maureen; grandchildren Tynan, Romey, Alyssa, Rain and Aspen; siblings Carolyn, Karen, Beverly, Michelle and Darrell; mother-in-law Ardith; numerous nephews and nieces; and of course his dog Nitro.



Terry was a very giving person who always wanted to help a friend or family member in need. He was very well loved and will be deeply missed by all. Published in Herald And News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary