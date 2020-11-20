Terry James "Mitch" Minchinton was born Oct. 30, 1937 to Rufus and Dora Minchinton in La Crosse Wisc. He recently passed away in Medford on Nov. 7, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jerry Minchinton, and sons Jim and Eric Minchinton. He is survived by his wife Marilyn of 63 years, daughter Marianne (Phil) Emard, grand-daughters Lauren (Ryder) West, Kaitlyn, Jillian Emard and great-grandson Warner West.



Mitch and his family moved from Wisconsin in 1951 and settled in Klamath Falls, Ore. He attended Klamath Union High School and graduated in 1955. His first job was delivering telegrams on his bicycle. Upon graduation he joined the Air Force, with his first assignment at Elmendorf Air Force base in Anchorage, Alaska. While home on leave his brother Jerry set him up on a blind date with Marilyn Vashaw. The two of them dated during his leave, then continued to write letters for a year. Mitch proposed and they were married in Anchorage in 1957.



Their time in the Air Force moved them from Alaska, California, Texas, Oklahoma, England and finally back to Klamath Falls. It was during this time they had their family. In his 23 year career in the Air Force Mitch worked as Military Police, a Drill Instructor and was deployed to Vietnam, retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant.



After retiring from the Air Force he continued his love of police work and became a Deputy Sheriff in Klamath County for 15 years. Two careers later he finally retired and did what he loved most, read! You could find him reading as many as four books at a time. Mysteries, historical accounts and science fiction were his favorites. Mitch enjoyed sharing his books with friends and family. Old classic country music was always playing on his radio - Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams and Dolly Parton to name a few.



As a member of Mensa Mitch loved a mental challenge and excelled at pinochle, poker and cribbage. Mitch also loved sports - he followed the Lakers, Dodgers, and the Rams. So, 2020 turned out great as two of his favorite teams captured titles.



In 2017 Mitch and Marilyn moved to Medford to be closer to family where they lived at Bonaventure Senior Living. He passed away peacefully after suffering from Alzheimer's for several years.



The family would like to thank Bonaventure's Memory Care staff and Asante Hospice for their loving care for Mitch.



Funeral service provided by Hillcrest Mortuary of Medford, internment at the VA Cemetery in White City.



