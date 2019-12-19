|
Theodore Robert Gessner passed away during the early morning hours of Dec. 13, 2019, at his home in Klamath Falls, Ore. Ted was 92.
He was predeceased by his parents Theodore L. and Jessie Gessner, siblings Dorothy, Donald, Howard, Marilyn, Rosemarie and Jack. He is survived by son Greg Gessner and grandchildren Jocelyn and Katherine of Napa California and daughter Cindy Kinsman (Dan) and grandchildren Brian and Kristiann of Klamath Falls. Ted was well loved, and we will all miss him very much.
He was born in the county of Kent, city of Grand Rapids, Mich., on May 19, 1927, and remained there until graduating from high school. After graduation, he immediately joined the Navy, where he served throughout the remainder of World War II until his honorable discharge in December 1947. He was stationed at Treasure Island Naval Base, attending electronics school when he met the love of his life Patricia Keitel, a native of Oakland, Calif. Ted and Pat met while at a dance in Oakland on New Year's Eve in 1947 and were wed on Jan. 25, 1948. Ted and Pat subsequently spent 69 loved-filled years of marriage together until her passing in March 2017.
Ted attended the University of California at Berkeley and, after graduating with a bachelor's degree in business administration, started working as an accountant for Carnation Milk in Berkeley. He was subsequently transferred to Southern California in early 1956. Ted enjoyed a long and prosperous career in business, including the ownership and management of his own tax business. When Ted retired in 1996, he and Pat moved to Klamath Falls to live closer to their daughter and her family.
During retirement, he enjoyed sports, general aviation, playing bridge, hiking, waterskiing, snow skiing and going on cruises with Pat. Ted was very active and participated in many activities, including the Elks, where he served in senior positions at various lodges until the last couple years following the passing of his beloved wife Pat. Ted was outgoing and had an easygoing personality, quick to make friends wherever he was, and always willing to lend a supporting hand.
Ted was a devout Catholic and active member of St. Pius X parish in Klamath Falls, attending Mass regularly until his physical condition required homebound Eucharist. While Ted will be greatly missed, he will live on through family and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, beginning with the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. followed immediately by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Pius X, 4880 Bristol Ave. in Klamath Falls. A reception and interment service will be held at noon the same day at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 330 Pine Grove Road, Klamath Falls.
Published in Herald And News on Dec. 19, 2019