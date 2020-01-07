|
|
Thetus "Coy" Wiles passed away on Jan, 3, 2020, at the age of 102, with his family by his side.
Coy was born in his family home near Yuma, Tenn., to Lucian and Ada (Douglas) Wiles on July 21, 1917.
Coy enlisted in the Army in 1940 and served for five years. He opened Camp White in Central Point and spent the last two years of his enlistment there. At the time of his passing, Coy was the oldest known veteran in Klamath County.
He married Bette Dailey on June 16, 1943, in Klamath Falls, Ore. They were married for 65 years with Bette passing in April 2009. They had two sons, Dick and Dale. Coy worked for Weyerhaeuser as a saw filer for 30 years with both he and Bette retiring in June 1980.
Coy was very active, keeping busy at garage sales, playing his guitar and traveling until this past year. He and Bette were members of the Merry Mixer square dance group for many years. He had a huge garden that provided fruits and vegetables for the family to enjoy and Bette to preserve. Coy loved to bowl and was on many leagues throughout his lifetime. He and Bette traveled to league tournaments in Reno, Nev., for many years and he was honored as the oldest bowler at age 91 at the Senor Pro Am in 2008. He could be found most days at the bowling alley and was always present when the pros would come to town. He and Bette were members of the Good Sam (Klamath Kampers) Club and spent many years camping with family and friends. After retirement, they became snowbirds, traveling to Yuma, Ariz., for many years.
Coy and Bette took care of the four great-grandchildren before they went to school. They were picked up each day by "Papa Coy" and thoroughly spoiled by him and Grandma Bette. Papa Coy attended all of the sporting events, award ceremonies, band concerts, and other school functions with each of them. Knowing they were loved and cared for made going to work easier for all of the family. This was a very special time for both Papa Coy and the grandkids and created strong, loving bonds with each of the children.
He is survived by his son Richard Wiles; granddaughter Christy Wolford; grandson and wife David and Christie Wiles; great-grandchildren Justin and Anne Wiles, Alyssa McCue, Rebecca Wiles and Max Wolford; very special friend Lee Morse; brother-in-law Jim Dailey; nephews and wives Rod and Rebecca Dailey and Mark and Eddie Otterbein; niece and husband Rhonda and Jim Luongo; niece Diane Otterbein; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Bette, his son Dale Wiles, his daughter-in-law Carol Wiles, his brothers James, Euel, Paul, Clarence and Lawton Wiles; and his sisters Sue and Mildred.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. in O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 7, 2020