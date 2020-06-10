Thomas E. Depue, 70, born July 2, 1949 in Klamath Falls, Ore. He passed away in Tempe, Ariz. on May 28, 2020, of unknown causes. Thomas was a graduate of Henley High School and Oregon State University. Tom is survived by his wife Michelle, and their children Maren, Jenna, Brett, Kendra, Lindsey, Emily, and Jensen. He is survived by his siblings: Gayla (Glen) Rhorbacker, Terry Alt, Larry (Coleen) Depue, and Dale (Dave) Shaw. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Wanda, a son, Seth, brother-in-law Joe Alt, and two nieces, Denise Alt and Lori Depue. Funeral and burial held on June 3, 2020 in Mesa, Ariz.



