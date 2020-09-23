Thomas Eugene Humphreys, Sr., formerly of Klamath Falls, cracked his last beer on Sept. 17, 2020, in Anchorage, AK.



He was born in Jackson, Ohio, on Nov. 29, 1947. He joined the Air Force in 1965 and was stationed at Kingsley Field until his deployment to Thailand in 1967. He left the Air Force in 1968 and eventually moved back to Klamath Falls where he started a family. He made his living as a mechanic, a gift he shared with his son, Tom, Jr., who preceded him in death in 2018.



In 1993 he moved to Anchorage and lived the rest of his life there. He was employed in the automobile industry until his retirement in 2016.



Tom kept his yard beautifully manicured and had several dogs who he enjoyed immensely.



Many people will be missing their annual birthday card from Tom, as he sent a Hallmark card to all his relatives and many friends his whole life.



He will be missed by his wife Jonette and 3 dogs of Anchorage, daughter Jennifer Johnson of Klamath Falls, 2 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, Daniel Mason who he considered a son, as well as 3 sisters, 1 brother and numerous nieces and nephews who live in Ohio.



There will be no service at Tom's request. In lieu of flowers or donations, send someone a Hallmark card, or crack a cold beer or beverage of your choice.



