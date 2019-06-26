Services O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel 515 Pine St Klamath Falls , OR 97601 (541) 884-3456 Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Pinner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Pinner

Obituary Condolences Flowers It is with great regret that we announce the passing of Thomas Ray Pinner on June 21, 2019.



Thomas was brought upon this earth on Nov. 6, 1942, as Thomas Ray Martin. When he was 18 months old, he was adopted by John and Ida Pinner in Centralia, Ill. His admiration and love for these two people was remarkable!



The early years of his life were spent between Oklahoma, Illinois, Arkansas and Kentucky because of his father's occupation as an oil field worker.



At the age of 17, Tom joined the U.S. Army and spent 23 years in the service (1959 to 1972), most of it overseas, in places such as Vietnam, Korea, Germany, Japan and Alaska. Tom was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1383, Klamath Falls, Ore.



In 1965, he married Marilyn Balanow and this union created twp sons, Thomas Ray Jr. and John Lloyd. In 1973, the marriage ended in divorce.



After his discharge from the military in 1972, Tom obtained a 'Wander Lust' frame of mind and for the next 18 years he traveled the entire United States, not wanting to settle down. Even though most of his life was on the road, he still managed to obtain twp years of college and graduated Phi Theta Kappa. In 1990, health reasons forced him to give up this way of life and he would eventually settle down and take roots in Klamath Falls.



It was here that, in 1995, he met a very special person, Carol Jean Collins. Twelve years later, they were married in Klamath Falls and Tom's desire to roam had come to an end. Hewas an excellent craftsman and loved woodworking. He made wonderful items and donated them throughout Klamath Falls. He took great pride in making flyers for various organizations in Klamath Falls such as Woman to Woman and S.N.A.B. (Special Needs Activity Board). Tom donated his craft work to many organizations in the Klamath Basin, including the Boy Scouts, S.N.A.B and the Senior Citizens Center.



Survivors include his wife Carol Jean of Klamath Falls; son Thomas R. Pinner Jr. of Las Vegas, Nev.; daughter Nicole Maxwell (James) of Hermiston, Ore.; son James Corbin III (Jessica Bray) of Palmer Alaska; grandchildren Tia Carter (Adam) of Battle Creek, Mich., Crystal Swingle (Zach), Merrill of Ore., James and Morgyn Maxwell of Hermiston, and Cassy, Kendra, and Matthew Corbin Palmer; and one great-grandchild. Tom also leaves many good friends behind who were like family to him. Allen Scott, Ben Vasquez, Felix Banuelos and David Holbrook were all part of Tom's extended family.



Tom's quick wit and sense of humor were never ending, and he could tell stories that left you wondering if they were true, or did he just hook, line and sinker you. He would help anyone who needed help and Carol could always find people who needed just a little fixing here or there and Tom would follow with drill or hammer in hand if needed.



He was preceded in death by his loving parents, son John Lloyd, Mr. Wiggles, his faithful dog, and his girlie girl Dakota, that passed on June 18, 2019.



Tom's favorite mantra throughout his life was "If you don't know where I am coming from, you don't know where I've been."



Tom's family would like to thank the Klamath County Veterans Service Office (Kathy Pierce), Dr. Matthew Sweetser (Klamath Cancer Treatment Center), and High Desert Hospice for their exceptional care, and a very special thank you to Dr. Joanna Jodko.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to High Desert Hospice. Published in Herald And News on June 26, 2019