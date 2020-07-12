Thurman Dale Parrish, 73, passed away at his residence in Albuquerque, N.M., on Nov 4, 2019. Dale is survived by his brothers Jay Parrish, Lee Parrish, wife Linda Parrish, son Byron Parrish, daughter Kimberly Walker, stepson Shaun, several nieces and nephews, three granddaughters and five great-grandchildren.



Dale graduated from Malin High School in 1964. He attended OSU where he studied structural engineering. In 1966, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee stationed in Hawaii. Dale loved outdoor activities. He was very active in the Linkville Players Theater. Dale was preceded in death by niece Lynn Parrish, nephew Justin Jack (J.J.) Parrish, and mother and father Edith and Claude Parrish. A private service was held in Albuquerque, N.M.



