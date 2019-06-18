Home

Timothy Tyree Jr.


Timothy "Timmy" P. Tyree Jr., a resident of Klamath Falls, died on June 14, 2019, at the age of 58.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Bonanza Memorial Park. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Timmy was born in Klamath Falls on Feb. 6, 1961, to Timothy and Helen Tyree Sr. After his schooling, he entered the United States Air Force and then attended Oregon Institute of Technology, earning a degree in dental hygiene. He worked for several years in that field before his death.

He is survived by his daughter Timara Tyree of Louisville, Ky.; father Timothy Tyree Sr. of Bonanza, Ore.; and siblings Dan Tyree, Jim Tyree, and Barbara Henderson. He was preceded in death by his mother Helen and brother Alan "Tub" Tyree.
Published in Herald And News on June 18, 2019
