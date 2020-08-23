1/1
Tina Louise Bowen
Tina Louise Bowen went to be with her Lord August 9, 2020. She was born July 23, 1962 in Cottonwood, Ariz. She grew up in Arizona. She moved to Portland, Ore. and later moved to Klamath Falls. Tina worked in production for many years with her husband first at OMS and later at Aqua Glass. She worked at several stores with her daughter Angela and son Joshua. Tina's last job which she truly loved was home health care. She had her daughter's Angela and Heather from her previous marriage. After moving to Klamath Falls and while working as a department lead at OMS she met Cliff. After admiring her from afar, they finally dated and fell in love. They were married May 19, 1990 in Reno, NV. Cliff and Tina had two boys, Forrest and Joshua. Tina enjoyed camping, the outdoors, the ocean, going hunting with her husband and she really loved watching and hearing the wild turkeys in the spring. She had a love of reading, baking, going for walks, animals, crocheting, canning, going to her kids and grandkids sporting events, hummingbirds and dolphins. Family and kids were the light in her beautiful eyes. At later times in her life, her joy came from time spent being a Grandma (Nana) and her love of the Lord. Tina was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Tina is survived by her husband of 30 years Cliff, daughter Angela and her wife Sierra, daughter Heather, son Forrest and his wife Sarah, son Joshua and his wife Katie, grandsons Adam, Alijha, Bentley, Parker, granddaughters Sophia, and Aspen, sister Valerie and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and countless friends. She loved her fury friends Littleman, Cheyenne and Pepper. Tina was preceded in death by her parents Nancy Grissom and Vernon Wilson.

Published in Herald And News on Aug. 23, 2020.
