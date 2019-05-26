Home

1966 - 2019
Tina Louise Foster Rasdal, age 53, passed away peacefully in her home on May 18, 2019, due to an unfortunate battle of breast cancer.

She was born on Feb. 28, 1966, in Klamath Falls, Ore. She met the man of her life, Everett Scott Rasdal, in her 20s. They were inseparable since and would have been together 32 years coming up.

Tina worked at Sky Lakes Medical Center for 11 years as a housekeeper. She was dedicated and took her job serious. She loved her husband dearly and was the most amazing mother. She was the sweetest woman and would give the shirt off her back if needed. Her beautiful smile and spunky attitude always made an impression. She loved spending time with her family, her granddaughter, Leia, and her fur babies - or I should say her grand pups - and her favorite little mister Tipsy. We will truly miss her, but she will always and forever be in our hearts.

Tina is survived by her husband Everett Rasdal, her daughter and son-in-law Alisha and Reis Colvin, her sons Joshua Rasdal and his longtime girlfriend Marissa Dougherty and Anthoney Rasdal, all of her grandchildren, and so many other family members, all of whom she loved and touched deeply.

A celebration of life will be scheduled in the near future.
Published in Herald And News on May 26, 2019
