Trinity was a funny, athletic child who grew up with a talent for sports, especially volleyball. She loved her family very much, and especially enjoyed playing and wrestling around with her younger siblings and her dog, Jager.



Trinity grew into a beautiful young woman, who was deeply concerned about the environment. She was living her best life when she was outdoors at the lake or mountains, hiking and camping, preferably with animals involved. She believed in Peace, Love, Good Vibes, and Tie-Dye.



Trinity graduated from Falcon Heights High School on June 7, 2019. That Fall, she became a Freshman at Klamath Community College, and was attending on a full-ride academic scholarship.



Trinity will be remembered by: Her Parents Robert and Lena Goodrick, her siblings, Grandma Deborah Shingler, Uncles, Cousins, Whitney Castle, and her best-friend Shawn Duke.



Trinity was preceded in death by: Andrew Castle, and her Papa, Leo Mark Garcia.



Her Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM with a reception immediately following. Please see her Celebration of Life events page on Facebook.



Please send donations to:

