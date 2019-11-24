|
Troy Otis Patterson, 77, passed away at his home in Klamath Falls, Ore., on Nov. 14, 2019.
Troy was born in Eureka, Calif., on May 15, 1942 to Arthur and Reatha Patterson.
He spent his childhood in Shaftner, Calif., then moved to Merrill, Ore., where he completed high school, winning the state championship in football his senior year, 1958. He went on to serve in the United States Army and later met his beloved wife, Shirley, of 56 years and had three children; Marla, Troy Jr., and Steven.
He had various jobs during his lifetime; he worked as a ranch hand, heavy equipment operator and truck driver, but farming was his passion.
Troy enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandkids. He had a love for country music, especially George Jones. He also loved the Raiders football team and was a member of the .
he was a very honest and loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed greatly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his precious Aunt Mary Glenn; brothers, Orbin Patterson and Harold Gibson; sisters, Crystal Anderson, Goldie Tatum and Bernie Raines.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley of Klamath Falls; daughter, Marla and son-in-law Rod Baley of Tulelake, Calif.; son, Troy Jr. and daughter-in-law Loree Patterson, Klamath Falls, and son, Steven Patterson of Malin; grandchildren, Katti Patterson and spouse Eddie McCarty of Klamath Falls, Ryan and spouse Nichole Baley of Klamath Falls; Nick Baley of Tulelake, Keenan Patterson of San Francisco, Lacie Patterson of San Francisco, Faith Ann Patterson of Canada and Jessica Helmers of Klamath Falls; great-grandchildren, Brianna Barkley, Thomas Walker , Madeline McCarty, and Blake and Brayden Baley, all of Klamath Falls; cousin, Stan and spouse Kathy Hinton; special friend Bill Danosky and numerous nieces and nephews, and his special pet, Missy.
At Troy's request there will be no services.
Published in Herald And News on Nov. 24, 2019