Truman Eugene Lawson, age 84, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at his home in New Pine Creek, Ore.
Eugene was born in Lakeview, Ore., on Dec. 10, 1934, to Truman and Ruth (Butler) Lawson. He was a lifelong resident of New Pine Creek. Growing up, he participated in countless small town escapades with his younger brother Richard and his friends who were up for adventures. He began hunting and fishing at a young age with his extended family. The Warner Mountains were his backyard and he knew every fishing hole, back road and rock to sit on when opening day of deer season arrived.
After attending Lakeview High School, he immediately joined the family business, T.A. Lawson and Sons Logging Company, driving logging trucks in Northern California and Southern Oregon. In the 1970s he transitioned to managing the Lawson Family Ranch. He was proud of his service to the Oregon National Guard in the 1950s and for 25 years he served his community as the fire chief of the New Pine Creek RFPD.
In 1956, he married Shirlene Baker and had three children, David, Gena and Gerald. This marriage ended in divorce and he married Valdene Lewis in 1968. Eugene's youngest son Randy was then born. His loving partnership with Valdene lasted until her death in 2010.
Eugene was known for his big, generous heart, his prankster tendencies and his inquisitive nature. He was the best friend anyone could ever have. His daily visits to many will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his brother Richard (Dixie), his brother-in-law Dorsey (Pam), his children David Lawson, Gena Williams (Billy), Gerald Lawson (Leah), and Randy Lawson (Jaime) and step-sons Robert and Walter Wood. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
Services for Eugene will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church in Lakeview. Graveside services will follow at New Pine Creek Cemetery. The family invites you to a catered supper at Goose Lake Park in New Pine Creek at 4 p.m. to share memories of Eugene with family and friends.
Contributions in memory of Eugene may be made to the New Pine Creek RFPD, P.O. Box 111, NPC, OR 97635, or a .
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 10, 2019