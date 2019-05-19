Services Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd 2680 Memorial Drive Klamath Falls , OR 97601 (541) 883-3458 Resources More Obituaries for Twila Metler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Twila Metler

1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Twila Roxie Metler of Klamath Falls, Ore., entered heaven's gates on April 25, 2019, at the age of 80. She was a loving and devoted wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and friend to many. She will be so missed. She was born on May 25, 1938, in Klamath Falls, the daughter of Earl and Vivian Greene.



On June 23, 1957, at the age of 19, she married the love of her life, James William Metler. The two shared 61 years together building a loving, faithful foundation for three generations to come. A true testament to her faith in God and dedication to one another and her family, Twila always put her family first and loved them dearly. She was always there for all of them. She was so supportive and gave the best hugs. Twila was an amazing mother to their daughters, Kim and Vicky.



Before she retired, she was a secretary at Mazama High School. When you walked into the office, she was the first smiling face you saw. Often, she took her grandchildren to the school to visit. It was a fun trip that included sitting on her desk, getting a certain amount of spins on her chair and devouring two of the fruit candies she kept in her top drawer. Long lasting friendships with co-workers were built over the years and they continued to grow after she left her job.



After retirement, the couple traveled around the world together, visiting many places they dreamed to see. She especially loved America, the Oregon Coast, Eagle Crest and Palm Springs.



Twila had an unwavering faith in God. An active member of United Evangelical Free Church, she was always devoted to the Lord. She attended Bible study regularly and was the first to pray for anyone who was in need. Gaining her wings and entering the gates of heaven was something she always looked forward to. There was no doubt one day she'd be called home. An angel on earth for 80 years, she is now one in heaven.



Twila is survived by her loving husband James Metler, daughter Kim Dassel and husband Jason Dassel, daughter Vicky Metler, her five grandchildren Raili Tidemann, Jared Leeper, Justin Leeper, Taylor Glassow and Kenadee Dassel, as well as her great-grandchildren Drake, Preston, Carsen and Hudson.



A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 3 p.m. in United Evangelical Free Church, 3333 Beverly Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97603.



In lieu of flowers, the Metler family would appreciate donations to Samaritan's Purse.