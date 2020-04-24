|
Valerie Ann Murphy of Klamath Falls, Oregon, passed away on April 23rd after a long illness. Valerie and her husband, Stephen, had recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Valerie was 71 years old. She was born and raised in Castroville, California and graduated from North Salinas High School. Valerie played in the Watsonville Community Concert and Marching Band for 38 years. She moved to Klamath Falls in 2005. Valerie is survived by her husband, Stephen, her brother Michael Boggiatto of Monterey, California, and her nephew Geno Boggiatto of San Francisco, California. There will be no services. Donations to the Klamath Animal Shelter can be made in Valerie's name.
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 24, 2020