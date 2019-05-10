Resources More Obituaries for Van Abercrombie Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Van Abercrombie

1960 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Van Abercrombie, renowned for his onstage prowess in multiple local theatrical communities, died at his home in Round Lake, Ore., on March 17, 2019.



Van was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Feb. 4, 1960. As a young child, he moved with his family to California, where he discovered his love for the performing arts. Van graduated from Mission San Jose High School in Fremont, Calif., in 1978 and then attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles, where he studied with the great Uta Hagen, and graduated in 1980. Soon thereafter, Van met his first wife Rebecca, who gave birth to Van's "shining pride," daughter Kacie.



Van spent much of the 1980s and 1990s in Chico, Calif., where he was a local theatrical standard at Theater on the Ridge in Paradise, Calif., and the Chico Cabaret. An avid fanatic of Walt Disney, Van was also a Disneyland cast member working in the food and beverage department and delighting in the opportunity to participate in the various parades down Disneyland's Main Street.



Van moved to the Klamath Falls area in 2003 and purchased a home in the Round Lake area, where he married his second wife Letitia. The wedding and the ensuing reception was a rather raucous affair, involving a couple kegs of Kilt Lifter ale and a sound system much too large for the neighborhood, and was highly memorable to many of Van's friends, neighbors, and several sheriff's deputies. A compassionate lover of animals, Van's Round Lake home was also an abode to several rescued dogs, cats, two ferrets, and a blue macaw parrot over the years. Adamant that disagreement should not create division, Van never failed to express his love for his friends, family, and cast-mates-of-life.



During his time in Klamath Falls, Van became immersed in the local community theatre scene, where he burst onto the stage, and then proceed to comically bounce around it as Henry Hobson in the Linkville Player's 2006 production of "Hobson's Choice." Van went on to appear in numerous productions at both the Linkville Playhouse and the Ross Ragland Theatre. He directed the theatrical debut of "Couple Dating" from Bend playwright Cricket Daniel in 2009. Van served on the board of directors of the Linkville Players as vice president from 2007 to 2013. Local theater patrons remember Van fondly for his larger-than-life stage presence and his aptitude for both dramatic and comedic roles. He recently had a co-starring role in the locally produced film "Wiseacre."



Van is survived by his mother Karen (KG) Engelhardt; his father Ronald Abercrombie; his siblings Vanessa Choy and Scott Abercrombie, and Roger, Michael and Kyle Abercrombie; his daughter Kacie Abercrombie; his nephews Sean, Shae and Bryce Choy and Zack Abercrombie; his grandson Henrik Collins-Teilborg; his lifelong best friend Harland Holt; two lower box seats tickets to the June 8 Dodgers vs. Giants game; his beloved blue macaw parrot Chica; and his loving and extremely tolerant wife Letitia Abercrombie.



A celebration of Van's life will be held in the Linkville Playhouse, 201 Main St. in Klamath Falls, on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 2 p.m.



"We love you, brother."