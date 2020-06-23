Velma Louise Carpenter Woodman Scott passed away suddenly on June 17, 2020 due to complications from a heart attack. She was born on January 20, 1950 in Lordsburg, New Mexico to Bearl and Loraine Carpenter.
She grew up in the Tulelake basin with her four siblings and graduated from Tulelake High School in 1968. In 1969 she married Bob Woodman and they welcomed their only child in 1971. Velma and Bob farmed with Bob's family in Tulelake for many years. While raising their daughter, and later with her granddaughters, Velma enjoyed crafting, sewing, horticulture, shopping, glamping and making sure everyone had a good time. She also treasured her special memories made while devoting time to her niece Michelle Johnson and nephew Drew Huffman.
After Bob's death in 2007, Velma was fortunate enough to find love again. Velma married Steve Scott in December 2011 and enjoyed living in Tulelake with their furbabies Miley and Coda and spending winters in Yuma, Arizona.
Velma is survived by her husband Steve; daughter and son-in-law Vicki and Chris Meyer; grandchildren Lexi and Cami Meyer; siblings Duane (Marilyn) Carpenter, Loreice Rickett, Trish Berry, Debbie (Matt) Huffman; mother-in-law Barbara Woodman; brothers-in-law James Woodman, Jr., Mark (Kathy) Scott, Bill (Barbara) Temple; sister-in-law Sandy Woodman; numerous nieces and nephews.
Velma will forever be remembered for her sunshine personality, ability to make others laugh and her adoration for her favorite of God's creations, the butterfly.
A celebration of life will be held July 11, 2020, 3-5 p.m. at 204 State Hwy 139, Hatfield, CA. COVID-19 precautions will be in place.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you make a donation in Velma's name to your favorite charity.
Published in Herald And News on Jun. 23, 2020.