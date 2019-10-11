|
|
Vera Agnes Maxson, my mom and best friend, passed away; the following is her life:
Vera Agnes Holmes was born in Evanston, Wyo., on Aug. 20, 1921, to William and Agnes Holmes. She passed away on Oct. 5, 2019. She had five sisters and three brothers. Her dad worked at the Evanston Courthouse as a jailer, feeding prisoners. Her mom worked as a cook making breads and pies at the local cafe. Before that, they had a farm and raised sheep. With the depression, her dad lost the farm because he couldn't pay $200 in taxes. Her dad had to move to town to support his family.
Vera had several callings from the Mormon Church. Her visiting teachers later in her life kept her faith with her at home and she enjoyed the teaching that Leah Baker and Pam and Bud Olsen gave her on those days.
Vera was married at the ripe old age of 15 on July 7, 1936, to a dashing young man of 27 from Arkansas. His name was Raymond Andrew Nelson. They moved and started their life in Prescott, Ark., with her husband's family. For a gal who had never been away from home, this was quite an experience. They were just five months shy of being married for 50 years when Raymond passed away.
Vera is survived by her daughter Peggy Merman; grandchildren Ray Merman (ex-wife Christina) and their children Vanessa, Sunny, and Nia Rey; Scott Merman and daughter Kimberly Merman Hoefler, her son Jesse (ex-wife Adrianne); great great grandchildren Keegan and Kinsley and Kyron Snoozy; son Nathan Snoozy (Penny) and their daughter Rory; grandson Philip Snoozy and daughter Hannah Snoozy, and her daughter Elizabeth.
Twelve years after the death of her husband Ray Nelson, Vera met and married Herb Maxson. They shared a wonderful three years with family and friends at the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center. He passed away on Feb. 2, 2001. She was also preceded in death by a son William Duane Nelson and a son-in-law Ron Merman.
Vera enjoyed garage sales and family events. She worked at La Pointe's and Anita's. She enjoyed the customers and liked very much to be around people, especially her church and friends. Vera always said that, when she passes away, she will be with her son. I know she is happy.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, in Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Alva Avenue. Private interment will be held at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Missionary Fund of the LDS church on Martin Street, in Klamath Falls.
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 11, 2019