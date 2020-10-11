Our sweet and feisty mother, Verna Dean (Meggs) Long, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 18, 2020. Verna Dean was 97 years old. She was born in Vancouver, WA, and moved to Klamath Falls as a young child. Verna Dean graduated from Klamath Union High School and Southern Oregon College with a master's degree in Education. She taught fourth-sixth grades for the county and city school districts for 32 years. She married Claude J. Long in 1947. Verna Dean was an avid bowler and loved walking, playing Pinochle, reading, puzzles, and crocheting. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority for many years and the Klamath Falls Art Association. Verna is survived by her three children, Craig (Claudia) Klamath Falls; Susan Barnes (Michael) Beaverton; and Wendy Wham (Jim), The Dalles; seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Verna Dean was preceded in death by her husband Claude (Dink) of 68 years, her brother Hubert Meggs, and her great-grandson Marcus Jay Phillips.



