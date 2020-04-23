|
|
|
Verna Ruth Matlick passed away on April 14 2020, in Apache Jct, Ariz., from COVID-19.
Verna was born to Robert Wesley and Ora Brisbon on July 4, 1930. She was the youngest of 10 children. Her father passed away when she was very young, so her older brothers supported the family. Her brothers found work in Klamath Falls, Ore. and moved the family there in 1936. Verna attended Mills School and graduated from Klamath Union High School in June of 1948. In November 1948 she married Dean Matlick. They settled in Klamath Falls and raised their family. When the children were in school Verna worked at the Base Exchange at Kingsley Field. She retired after 20 years and worked part-time in the Peterson school cafeteria. Dean and Verna loved to travel. They took their children on many family vacations and when Dean retired in 1986 they traveled around the United States, eventually settling in Apache Junction. They loved their life in Arizona, but continued to travel visiting Europe, England Scotland, and Ireland. They also enjoyed cruises and took at least one cruise a year for many years. They often spent summers in Klamath Falls visiting old friends and getting to know their grandchildren.
After Dean died Verna quit traveling, but still came to Klamath Falls for the summers. Verna was preceded in death by her parents, nine brothers and sisters, great granddaughter Kayleigh Nunnery, and husband Dean. She is survived by her children Gary (Marcia) Matlick, Kathi (Larry) Johnson, Mark (Anne) Matlick, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren . Internment at My Laki cemetery in Klamath Falls will be at a later date.
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 23, 2020