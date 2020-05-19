Vernon "Butch" Nealy passed away on May 12, 2020 in Klamath Falls, Ore. Butch was born on September 27, 1960 in Klamath Falls, to Shirley and Charlie "Glenn" Nealy. For his education, Butch attended Peterson, Altamont, and Ferguson Elementaries, Brixner Junior High, and Mazama High School.



In 1978, Butch enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, and graduated recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, Calif. Following his training, Butch was stationed at Marine Corps Base Twentynine Palms, Calif. where he served for four years as a field radio operator. Butch was honorably discharged, and he returned home to Klamath Falls in 1982.



When Butch completed his military service, he constructed pole barns and houses, before moving on to Columbia Plywood, and then Jeld-Wen, where he worked for many years before he was forced to medically retire in 2006. In 1984, Butch met Margie Ross, of Klamath Falls, and they were married in 1987 in Reno, Nev. Butch and Margie had three children together: Bryan, Alan, and Megan.



Butch was a faithful husband, a loving father, and his greatest joy was his grandchildren. He loved deer and elk hunting, working on cars, Pittsburgh Steelers football, and playing cribbage with his father. Butch was preceded in death by his father Glenn. Butch is survived by his wife Margie, his sons Bryan (Chelsea) and Alan (Brittini) Nealy, his daughter Megan Sutton, his grandson Cooper Nealy, his granddaughters Tenley Nealy, Clarabella Nealy, and Juliana Nealy, his mother Shirley Nealy, his brother Michael Nealy, his sisters Gale Gavin and Glenda Sites, his uncle Dennis Hurley, his little dog Oliver, and many other nephews and niece. He was dearly loved, and he will be missed. Per Butch's request, no service will be held.



