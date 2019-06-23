Resources More Obituaries for Vicki Hankins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Vicki Hankins

1944 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Victoria Lee Hankins went to be with Jesus on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Victoria has a sparkle in her eye and a smile on her face for she is now in the presence of the Lord whom she faithfully served for 60 years. She loved people well and especially the children. She spent her life on earth caring for those who needed care, being a mother to those without, lifting up those who were down and bringing laughter to those around her. Her favorite times were worshiping the Lord, spending time with her family, friends, and those she could bring HOPE to. She wanted everyone to know she was in a win/win situation and now she has won. She is missed dearly by her husband, Gordon Hankins, children, grandchildren, siblings, and friends.



Celebration of life will be held on July 19 in Klamath Christian Center in Klamath Falls at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are sent to Kleos Ministries. P.O. Box 141, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Published in Herald And News on June 23, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries