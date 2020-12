Victor L. Brannam, Sr., 83, of Klamath Falls, passed away on Dec. 1, 2020 in Klamath Falls. He was born April 17, 1937 in Joplin, Mo. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Evelyn Brannam of Klamath Falls, and numerous children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed online at www.cascadecremations.com