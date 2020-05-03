Ladies grab your men, and men run for cover, the party is about to get started as Vi Dykstra is busting through the Pearly Gates to stir things up. The Shelter in place order got the best of her and she decided it was time for a new adventure.



Vi left us on April 29, 2020. Before her journey to the other side, she was surrounded by family, watching Golden State Warrior highlights and her biggest crush, Stephen Curry.



Vi and her posse at the retirement center were a force to be reckoned with and she loved them something fierce. Her good friends, Jann, Bonnie, and Margie, sat beside her through countless football and basketball games; cheering, arguing, and crying as these ladies took their sports pretty seriously, as old lady posses often do! Vi loved crafting. Not a holiday went by that the center was not decorated to the nines!



She also loved harassing her maintenance man, and good friend John with endless tasks, truth be told she could've done it herself. If you were to ask Vi what her favorite thing about her was, she would say her abs. Yes, Vi loved her six-pack! Let the haters hate she would say.



Vi's family will fondly remember her endless pranks, she loved to scare the bejesus out of them! They will also remember her feisty personality, her love of the Oregon Coast, and most of all her love of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who were all her pride and joy. Over the years Vi enjoyed making homemade Halloween costumes, having adult Easter egg hunts where she would hide $100 dollar bills in eggs, going to her grandchildren's sporting events, and spending time with them talking endlessly about her younger days. Vi was also a foster mom for over 20 years and has countless children who were still part of her life until she busted out of this place. She wants you all to know she loves you.



On November 22, 1934, Vina Lou Murphy was born in Butte, Mont. to George and Minny Murphy. Vi lived in Klamath Falls for some time while growing up, but then graduated from Roseburg High; however, in her heart, she was always a Klamath Union Pelican, and eventually came home to stay, GO PELS! Her favorite people in the world, aside from Stephen Curry, are her family: Vicky Weston (Don) and children, Wes and Kenny; Mike Hess (Jan) and children Mike, Keith, and Tara; Karrie Tucker (Larry) and children Blaine and Jake; Kim Hammel (Dan) and children Amanda, Maverick, Kailen, Samantha, Tessa, preceded in death Alex; Wade Dykstra (Lisa) and children Cody, Tori, Skyler, and Hogan; and Marvin Dykstra (Kim) and children Ashley and Ciara, and many great-grandchildren.



If Vi could leave you with a piece of advice she would say, "Laugh so hard, tears run down your leg"!



In lieu of donations, spend your money on yourself, life is too short to go without a good perm. WE LOVE YOU VI, save a spot for us at the party hot stuff!



