Vince Francis Merkley was born on January 23, 1963 in Sacramento, Calif. to Carson and Pixie (Elizabeth) Merkley. He left this life at the age of 57 on May 3, 2020 in Flournoy, Calif.



He was raised on a large cattle ranch in Bly, Ore. One of six siblings, he was brought up working in the hay fields and managing cattle. From this, he took an extraordinary work ethic. After graduating from Lakeview High School, he attended Oregon Institute of Technology (where he played football as a walk on), then Oregon State University, and finally University of Nevada-Reno where he graduated with a Masters Degree In Agricultural Economics.



He managed the Reno Livestock Events Center for over seven years and from there started his own events business which he sold successfully in 2018 with plans of raising cattle and kids.



He was a larger than life husband, father, athlete and coach (wrestling and football), cowboy, fighter (he had a record number of knockouts!) and as many, many people know, friend.



He is survived by his wife, Jess Merkley and four children Libby, Charleigh, Caleb and Dodge of Flournoy Calif. and two daughters Jessica and Brin Merkley of Butte, Mont. As well as his father Carson Merkley of Bonanza, Ore., siblings Sharon Anderson of Bismark, N.D., Sheila McKelvie of Lakeview, Matt Merkley of Bonanza, Mike Merkley of Fallon, Nev. and Lizzie Lowery of Klamath Falls. Also included are three aunts, and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.



On Saturday, May 30 at 1 p.m. there will be a graveside service at the Paskenta Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at the Paskenta Hall.



There is nothing that can fill the void such a great man left on this earth, and there will never be another like him. But, he had a great love for God and is with Him now.... Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding, in all your ways submit to Him and He will make your paths straight. Proverbs 3:5-6



