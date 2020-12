Or Copy this URL to Share

Viola "Boots" May Hollinger passed away at her home on Dec. 2, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. full obituary can be found at www.facebook.com/Klamath-Falls-Obituaries-104529611514677

