Violet Rose Wright


1947 - 2019
Violet Rose Wright Obituary
Violet Rose (Monroe) Wright was born Jan. 31, 1947, in Fort Collins, Colo., to Ward Dillon and Alma Bell Monroe. She was the youngest of three children.

Violet spent most of her adult life in Portland, Ore., where she worked as a bartender extrodinaire and in the shipyard for Toyota.

She met Wayne Wright and followed the airman to Fallon, Nev. They were married on Sept. 24, 1989, in Lake Tahoe, Nev. and relocated to San Diego.

After Wayne retired from the Navy, they moved to Klamath Falls in July 1991 and have resided on Greensprings Drive since.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne; three children; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ward, and a sister, Norma and numerous people worldwide who knew her as Mama Vi.

Her home was always open to family, friends and many cats.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local animal shelter in Vi's memory.
Published in Herald And News on Aug. 4, 2019
