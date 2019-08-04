Home

Virginia (Ginger) White


1946 - 2019
Virginia (Ginger) White Obituary
Virginia "Ginger" Lee White (McGrath) passed away on May 3, 2019. A ceremony spreading her ashes will take place at her home at 410 Sharp Road, Midland, Ore., at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug 24, 2019. All who her knew her are welcome to attend and invited to speak. Ginger was a member of the Grange and Eastern Star. She was a nurse who worked at the medical center's Alzheimer's unit and as a home health care worker. Her son, Sean, is the contact at 775-379-7769.
Published in Herald And News on Aug. 4, 2019
