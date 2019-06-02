Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Shasta Way Christian Church
Klamath Falls, OR
Vivian Elizabeth Uhlig, 95, of Vancouver, Wash., went to be with the Lord on May 10, 2019, in Vancouver. Survivors include her three children Dale (Diane) Lehmann, Denise (Fred) Enders, and John (Debbie) Lehmann; three step-children Jerry (Becky) Uhlig, Kathy (Gary) Bender, and Sue (Don) Ford; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held in Shasta Way Christian Church in Klamath Falls at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
Published in Herald And News on June 2, 2019
