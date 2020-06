Or Copy this URL to Share

Melvin Kaylor of Rohnert Park, CA died November 5, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's at the age of 83. An informal get-together will be held on July 11, 2020 at 2:00 to celebrate Melvin's life. It will be held at the Midland Community Hall, 111 Old Midland Road, Midland, OR. Come have some light refreshments and share your stories and memories of Melvin.



