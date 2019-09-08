Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walker Scanlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walker Scanlan


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walker Scanlan Obituary
Walker Scanlan passed away on Aug. 17, 2019.

He was born on July 22, 1930, in Berkeley, Calif., to Cal Berkeley economics professor Ralph and author Jesse Scanlan. He was raised in a house built by his father in Berkeley.

After graduating from Berkeley High School, he went on to graduate from San Jose State University, receiving teaching credentials and later his master's degree. He met his future wife Margaret (Peggy) O'Neill, of Damascus, Ore., in his first teaching assignment. Together they had two sons Ralph and Daniel (Dan) they raised in San Francisco, Calif. Both Walker and his wife taught at San Francisco high schools with Walker teaching auto shop at Washington High School for 38 years.

After retiring Walker split his time mostly between his properties in Klamath Falls and Union Creek Ore., taking time out to watch NASCAR or any other motorsports on TV. He was also fiercely independent, preferring to live alone and driving an old pickup truck with a manual transmission right up until his passing.

As a lifelong dog lover, Walker's family welcomes donations in his name to the ASPCA and/or Muttville in lieu of flowers.
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walker's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.