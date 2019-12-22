|
Walter Lee Willis, most recently from Knoxville, Tenn., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
Born in Lake Park, Minn., Walt spent most of his childhood on a small dairy farm in Hawley, Minn. He left the farm, enlisted in the U.S. Army and married his beloved wife Joanie. Leaving the Army as a technical sergeant, he used his G.I. Bill to gain advanced education, eventually obtaining his Ph.D. in electrical engineering. His professional career led him to work with the National Labs, Texas Instruments, Laakmann Electro-Optics, and Northrop Grummand and to teach at Oregon Institute of Technology.
Walt and Joan's joint love of adventure led them to a happy 63 adventurous years together traveling to all 50 states and 19 countries. Walt passed his joy of all things outdoors to his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and countless Boy Scouts. As tribute to his service, he was awarded the Silver Beaver Award by the Boy Scouts of America.
Walt was known for his orchids, which he raised for over 50 years, and for his carvings. He was a member and officer in several orchid societies and won awards for some of his exotic orchids as well as best of show at the Klamath County Fair for his carvings. He and Joan spent years mentoring school children in reading and science programs, aiding non-traditional college students, church youth groups, countless orphans, Native American children, wildlife groups, and military personnel.
Walt was preceded in death by his father and mother Walter Alfred Willis and Chauncey Gracie (Smith) Willis and his wife Joan Kathryn (Hoffmann) Willis. He is survived by his children Walter David Willis and Anita Lorraine Willis-Frels, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 3 p.m. in Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church in Knoxville, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Walt's name to the Boy Scouts of America, Defense of the Wildlife or the USO.
Published in Herald And News on Dec. 22, 2019