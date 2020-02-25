|
|
Wanda Joyce Case, 72, went peacefully home to be with the Lord, Feb. 17, 2020, with her family around her.
Wanda grew up in Bonanza, Ore. area. Wanda worked many years in Big R on South 6th Street. Wanda was survived by her sister Anita, brother-in-law Bill Brooks, brother Mike, sister Bonnie, nephews Fred and Dan, niece Donna, husband Josh Scott, 12 grand nieces and nephews and many great grand nieces and nephews. She loved each and everyone of them. A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family.
Published in Herald And News on Feb. 25, 2020