Wanda L. Wolter, of Hermiston, Ore. was born on August 25, 1939, in Klamath Falls, Ore. to parents, Hubert "Red" and Lavelle Baugh West. She died on March 23, 2020, in Hermiston at the age of 80 years at her home surrounded by love. Wanda was raised and attended schools in Klamath Falls, graduating from Klamath High School, class of 1957. She then attended OIT where she earned an associate degree in Business in 1959. Wanda later settled in McMinnville, Ore. and went to work for the State of Oregon for the department of Adult and Family Services where she served in many capacities. She later transferred to the Salem office as the Business Supervisor for Western Operations. While there, the position she enjoyed the most was that of a computer trainer for Recovery Services and mentoring lots of people. Wanda returned to Klamath Falls in 1989 and served as District Secretary until retiring after 26 years of service with AFS. She was also a graduate assistant for multiple Dale Carnegie interpersonal and leadership training courses. She moved to Hermiston in 2014 to be near her daughter, Dana. Wanda was an advocate for people helping themselves and was always there to support others by designing and leading workshops and support groups. In addition to creating and organizing the "Klamath Independent Social Singles" group, volunteer reading to elementary students in the SMART program, and her "Incredible You" image consulting service, she was also a member of Eastern Star and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Her generosity and supportive donations were diverse and numerous. She was an enthusiastic and talented dancer in multiple dance clubs ranging from Country Western to Ballroom. Wanda crafted beautifully decorated cakes and was a gifted painter with oil, acrylic, and pastels, although she would always deny it! She took great pride in caring for her yard as an avid hand watering landscape artist. Wanda enjoyed beekeeping (which she was allergic to), was a devoted pet lover, and cherished time with her daughter and grandsons. She was a motivated housekeeper, selfless leader, and fun instigator! Wanda was upbeat, busy, hardworking like her Mom, and no job was ever too big. Always a lady, radiating positive uplifting strength and support, Wanda will forever be in the hearts of those her life touched! She is survived by her daughter, Dana Hill of Hermiston, brother, Howard West & his wife Sally of Klamath Falls, grandsons Lucas and Nolan, and numerous nieces and nephews. Our family would like to thank the loving caregivers at Geneva House, Hermiston, for filling mom's days with the best possible exquisite family care. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dale West. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Those who wish may make contributions in Wanda's memory to Pet Rescue c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838. Please share memories of Wanda with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com or Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, is in care of arrangements.
Published in Herald And News on May 3, 2020.