Wanda Moureen Hale passed away September 29, 2020 at Crystal Terrace Memory Care in Klamath Falls, Oregon after a lengthy struggle with dementia. Wanda was born in Sidney, Montana on October 14, 1924, to Carl and Marie Stark. She was raised on a remote ranch in Richey, Montana until she moved to attend High School in Great Falls, and live with an older married sister, Lorna. Her parents soon after moved to Great Falls. She graduated from Great Falls HS in 1942 and worked during WWII as a secretary at Malmstrom AFB. In 1946 she met Ivan W. Hale, just home from the war. After a whirlwind three week courtship, they eloped on February 23, 1946. Great partners on the dance floor and in life, they were happily married for 63 years. As a busy mom, she first lived in Grants Pass where Ivan was a traveling salesman. The family moved to Seattle in 1963. She and Ivan raised sons, Rand and Jerry, priding themselves on strong family values of work, play and lots of love.



When the trans-Alaska pipeline brought growth in Alaska, she and Ivan moved from Seattle, selling wholesale dry goods, clothing and other essentials to stores throughout the wilds of Alaska. Great adventures followed them, travelling by bush plane to remote regions. They spent early retirement in Arizona, later moving to Oregon to be closer to family. Ivan preceded her in death in 2009.



She is survived by her sons: Robin Rand Hale and his wife Marcia, and Jerry Mitchell Hale and his wife Suzanne. She leaves in this world five grandchildren: Matthew Ivan Hale, Krystal Hale Haase (Israel), Brynn Hale Wartman (Jed), Robyn Hale Bruun (Jacob), and Tyler Ivan Hale (Julie). She was blessed with six great grandsons: Corbin and Jacob Hale (sons of Matthew), Colton and Dustin Haase, Micah and Theo Wartman, one great grand daughter, Lyla Bruun, and numerous nieces and nephews.



The entire Hale family offers their great appreciation for the staff at Crystal Terrace Memory Care who welcomed Wanda and treated her like family during the last three years. We sincerely thank Klamath Hospice, who stepped in when needed and cared for Wanda lovingly. A private family memorial service will be arranged later.



