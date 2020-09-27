Warren Morehead, age 73, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. At his request no public service will be held. Warren was interred at Eagle Point National Cemetery. Memorial contributions are encouraged to Klamath Hospice, 4745 South 6th Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97603.



Warren graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1965. That fall he joined the Army and served in Viet Nam as a Communications Specialist. After his first tour of duty he returned stateside. Sergeant Morehead worked at numerous bases including Fort Lewis in Washington where he directed the Honor Guard detail providing military funeral honors.



He graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from Oregon Institute of Technology. Warren worked for the Bureau of Reclamation for 33 years building dams, parks, roads and bridges, and recreation areas throughout the US.



He married Nancy Barleen in 1971. After her death in 1995, he continued working in Willows, CA. Warren retired and returned to the Klamath basin in 2002.



His hobbies included fishing, hiking, and ham radio. He enjoyed being active in many ham radio organizations including the KBARA where he served as president until illness forced him to step down.



Survivors include his wife, Stephanie; daughters Trudy (Paul) Metcalf and Misty (Robert) Lake; grandchildren Christopher (Helena) Metcalf, and Jason, Nancy, and Natasha Lake, and a sister Florence Nadine Shepherd. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy and second wife Sandra.



