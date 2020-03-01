|
Wayne Leroy Neubert, 85, passed away peacefully on Feb. 19, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
Wayne was born in Klamath Falls, Ore. on Feb. 2, 1935, to Will and Marie (Janssen) Neubert. His parents homesteaded and ranched in Swan Lake Valley raising cattle, horses and farmed. Wayne graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1953. While attending high school, he played on the varsity basketball team and also made the league All-Star team.
After graduation he attended Chico State University. He made the basketball team and played for them briefly until returning home to help care for his ailing Dad. A memorable highlight in his life was when he was on a semi-pro team that played against the Harlem Globetrotters.
Wayne met his wife Karine Kay Miller in high school and continued to love and stay best friends for 64 years. In their early years, Wayne and Karine loved traveling to Reno to the Nugget Casino where they enjoyed shows, food and contributing to the economy of the greater Reno area.
Wayne and Karine had two children, Steve and Susan. In the 70's they bought a small ranch in Eastern Oregon near Trout Creek Mountains where they enjoyed hunting, fishing and outdoor life. The couple in later years enjoyed trips to the Oregon coast, visiting casinos, antiquing and searching out ghost towns.
Wayne had a love for sports. He coached baseball and basketball in the 70's when his children started playing. He touched the hearts of many, wanting not only to teach them the sport but also to help guide and mentor. Wayne coached multiple sports including all-star teams in Little League and Babe Ruth and basketball at the elementary and freshman-high school level at Henley Schools. In the early 80's Wayne helped sponsor the Oregon Tech football team. He and Karine had many players come to their home for weekly dinners and recreational activities.
Wayne's logging career started when he worked for Leo Burgett during the summer after high school until 1957 when he joined the Army National Guard. After serving in active duty he went back to logging but also continued with the Army Reserves. In 1962 Wayne started his own logging company. In 1965 Wayne and his brother Bill formed Neubert Brothers Logging, working for Modoc Lumber Company and other mills. During this time the brothers owned and operated Western Oil and Burner Company and operated a mill site in Dorris, Calif. which produced dimensional lumber and mulch for landscaping.
In 1990, Wayne's son Steve started a logging business in which Wayne worked with Steve for 30 more years until 2017. As a side adventure they processed firewood for several resorts and a National Park. Wayne worked almost to his 85th birthday. His dinner companions really enjoyed hearing stories of Wayne's time in the woods logging. He loved logging and didn't consider it work, but an opportunity to be in the environment he enjoyed the most.
Wayne is preceded in death by wife Karine, brothers Bill and Ralph, and sister Vera. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Steve and Valerie Neubert of Klamath Falls, daughter Susan Neubert of Klamath Falls, grandchildren Cierra Cook, Tylor Cook, Matthew Neubert and McKenna Neubert. Great grandchildren Henry, Aryson and Camille, and his canine companion Lola. Wayne leaves behind many special and caring friends who say, "He had a great sense of humor and his storybook was a mile long. He never met a stranger, just a friend that he didn't know well yet."
In lieu of flowers Wayne requested donations be made to the Mazama High School Cheerleading Team and Henley Boys Basketball Team. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 1, 2020