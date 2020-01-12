|
Longtime Malin resident Wayne Lloyd Ingram passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Chandler, Okla., to Turner and Nina (Oakley) Ingram on Oct. 19, 1938, along with his twin brother Warren. In the early 1940s, the family, including the boys' older sister Freeda, moved to Malin and settled in the farming community, eventually setting up the family farm.
Over the years, Wayne was employed as a farmer, truck driver and diesel mechanic. He was the owner/operator of Wayne's Truck Repair located on the family farm for many years until he retired a few years ago after ensuring many local farmers and residents their farm equipment and vehicles would stay in working order.
Wayne was first married to Katherine Cummings and had four children. His last marriage of 34 years was to Ruth Wheeler on Dec. 25, 1983.
He is survived by his children Randy and Nedra Ingram, Rhonda and Terry Nash, Rodney and Terry Ingram, Lisa and Richard Mucheck, and Tina Wells along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends and special four-legged constant companion Buddy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Warren, sister Freeda, daughter Rita Ann Ingram, spouse Ruth, and step-daughter Barbara Evans.
Wayne's graveside service will be held at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. with a potluck to follow in Malin Community Hall. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 12, 2020