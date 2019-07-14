Resources More Obituaries for William Bandick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Bandick

1924 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email William Bandick, 95, of Klamath Falls passed from this earth and into the arms of Jesus in the early morning hours of June 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born June 9, 1924, in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada, he was the son of Mathew and Mary Bandick and brother to Pete, Paul, Lillian and George, all who preceded him in death. He was married to Dorothy M. Swain-Bandick on March 27, 1976, in Burbank, Calif., after immigrating to the U.S. in 1965. Dorothy preceded him in death in February 2014.



As a boy, William developed a love for the game of golf and worked as a caddy at Brandon Golf & Country Club for 25 cents for nine holes. His love for the game followed him all through the years while he won two club championships and wore out numerous pairs of golf shoes and sets of clubs.



Having left home at an early age, William signed on as a "machine boy" in 1941 to the Norwegian ship MV Villanger, a Ministry of War Transport, and sailed the seas to places like South Africa, Egypt, Zanzibar and Bombay. In 1943, William joined the Royal Canadian Navy and served in World War II until 1945. After the war, he settled in the Vancouver, B.C., area and opened a custom upholstery shop after a series of other jobs. He found his niche with upholstery. His designs and craftsmanship earned him awards and trophies at the International Car Show.



In California, William established "Bandick's Custom Upholstery," where he recreated lovely pieces of furniture and made cars, boats and airplanes look new once again. He continued his work even after moving in 1976 to Cave Junction, where he and wife Dorothy built their dream home on 10 acres adjacent to the Illinois River. There, they happily resided until they moved to Klamath Falls in 1999.



William became a writer of poetry in the 1970s, which he continued until his death. His writings were to his wife and his love for her, about the joys of children, nature and social issues such as pollution.



Survivors include children Sherry (Alan) Scott of Woodinville, Wash., Frank (Shirley) Hubbar of Klamath Falls, Les (Glennice) Hubbard of Sparks Nev., and Lee (Garry) Godin of Powell River, B.C.; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.



A memorial and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Crystal Terrace of Klamath Falls, 1000 Town Center Drive, at 2 p.m. in the Terrace Room. Published in Herald And News on July 14, 2019