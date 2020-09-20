1/
William Bayard Hunt
1946 - 2020
Lifelong Klamath Falls resident, William "Bill" Hunt, 74, passed away at his home on Sept. 8, 2020. Bill was born in Klamath Falls on Aug. 17, 1946. Survivors include his wife, Patti ; daughter, Brandi "Bert" Dixon; stepson, Brad Knox; grandson, Kyle Dixon; granddaughter, Cadence Hunt; numerous nieces and nephews, longtime friends, Bruce Snyder, Clarence Nealy and J.D. Johnson. Bill was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Hunt; his parents, sisters, Helen O'Connor and Dolores "Pete" Thornton. No public ceremony will be held. The full obituary may be viewed at www.cascadecremations.com.

