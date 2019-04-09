Resources More Obituaries for William Conrad Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Conrad

1946 - 2019 Obituary Flowers William "Bill" Charles Conrad passed away on April 5, 2019, with his family by his side and his wife Sharon lying with him. He was a bit of a mystery...The signature scowl off-set by the great smile. Born Dec. 7, 1946, to Sally and William "Bill" Conrad in Southern California, he was one boy growing up with three sisters Arlene, Billy Ann and Leila.



After electing for an early sabbatical from high school, Dad joined the military.



Upon leaving the military, he followed his parents to the mill town of McCloud, Calif. There he met one Sharon Ann Nelson. They were married on April 19, 1970. Working as a saw filer in the McCloud Mill, they started a family, which would eventually grow to include six kids Billy, Jason, Josh, Dusty, Kellie and Gabe and even further 15 grandchildren. While in McCloud, he also became one of Jehovah's Witnesses and was baptized in 1977 with Mom.



In 1979, chasing career growth, the Conrad Clan relocated to Klamath Falls. This would prove to be the primary place for raising the family, watching it grow and residing there until his death.



Dad spent countless hours on Summers Lane hitting fly balls, watching us play football, hotbox, cooking blue steaks, playing hot wheels, listening to oldies and providing for his massive crew. He loved his family above all else. He also housed numerous locals on a part-time basis - Jason Stroh, Eric Griffith, Louis Aceves, Jason Morrow and Mitch Heath to name a few.



Over his life, he also embraced learning (History Channel, Discovery, Jeopardy), music (The Beatles merit special consideration), the Weather Channel, fishing and reading.



Throughout his life, Dad demonstrated and passed on some key attributes. Loyalty to family, taking care of each other, standing on your own two feet and the importance of laughter (and sarcasm). Sarcasm and self-deprecation are the true signs of his offspring. It's even easily noted in his grandchildren whom he loved dearly and they certainly loved their "Papa."



He will be missed tremendously and leaves behind a wonderful legacy of love, laughter and loyalty.



Bill was preceded in death by both of his parents Bill and Sally.



A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2558 Fargo St. at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13.