William F. "Bill" Toole, who was born on June 17, 1933, in Hermiston, Ore., passed away on Aug. 20, 2019, in Corvallis, Ore.
Bill was a humble man who put others before himself and never bragged about his abilities. He graduated from high school in 1951 in Klamath Falls and had quite an athletic career. He won the state 100 and 200 dashes in track, was named to the all state tournament team in basketball, and was offensive player of the game in the Shrine football game. Oregon State University fans will remember him as a starting guard for Slats Gill and a near upset of the Bill Russell and K.C. Jones led San Francisco Dons for a spot in the national semi finals. Amazingly, he was also drafted by the New York Giants of the National Football Leauge, despite not playing football in college. You would never know any of this by talking with him because he always wanted to know about you.
He met his wife Connie at O.S.U. and married her in 1956. He graduated from O.S.U. in engineering and was one of the first 50 employees hired at CH2M, where he worked for 40-plus years, later working for their IDC division where he traveled the world to design microelectronic project installations.
His pride and joy were his family and he devoted his life to working hard and supporting each of them. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, three daughters, one son, their spouses, plus eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Private services were held. Remembrances may be sent to Virgil Golden Funeral home in Salem, Ore. www.vtgolden.com
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 20, 2019