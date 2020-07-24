We had to say goodbye to Bill Leary, 69, of Klamath Falls, on July 13, 2020. He is finally at peace after his six-year battle with earl- onset Alzheimer's. Though we lost him far too early, he lived life to the fullest every day. He followed his dreams and loved his family fiercely.



He loved this community and all of the people and students with whom he worked. He always believed the absolute best in everyone around him.



He loved nature and went on epic adventures. He was quick to laugh and had a smile that could light up a room.



He is survived by his wife, Nancy, his daughters, Sara and Katie; his sons-in-law, Andy and Adam; his grandchildren, Sophie, Camden, Max, Brooke, and Gavin; and his siblings, Mike, Janet, Anne (Squalky), and Tim.



Bill was taken care of by the remarkable doctors and nurses at the Partners in Care Hospice House in Bend, Ore., at the end of his life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to this incredible organization.



