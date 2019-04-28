William "Bill" Leonard Pile, 88, of Klamath Falls, Ore., passed on April 22, 2019.



Bill was born to John Ellison Pile and Dessie Mae Newman on July 9, 1930, in Los Angeles, Calif. He graduated from Victorville High School in 1948 and received a master of arts degree from the Humboldt State College in 1971. He married his first wife Sylvia Ann Hill in 1953 and they lived together at the Hill Dairy near Barstow, Calif. Together they raised five children.



Bill moved to Klamath Falls in 1986. He married his current wife Marilyn Sue Garriott Berven on Aug. 20, 1988, in Hope Lutheran Church, adding an additional four children to their shared family.



Bill is survived by his wife Marilyn Pile, former wife Sylvia Pile, children Cynthia Crutsinger, Beverly Kloeppel, Linda Mellema, William Pile and Kenneth Pile, and step-children Shawn Berven, Gwendolyn Berven and Richard Berven. He also leaves, to cherish his memory, 21 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Everett and his sisters Loretta and Mary Lois, three nephews and step-son Michael Anthony Berven.



Bill was a speech pathologist until he retired in 1995 and was passionate about affecting the most positive changes in people.



A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 1 p.m., in Hope Lutheran Church. A reception will follow. Pastor Lou Schneider will officiate the ceremony. The family requests that donations be made to Hope Lutheran Church. The family would also like to thank the staff at Sky Lakes Medical Center and High Desert Hospice for their compassionate care of Bill.