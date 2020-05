Or Copy this URL to Share

William L. Sheckels, age 93, passed away May 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife Cleo; daughters Loree, Cristy (Mike), and Polly; grandson Sean (Tashina); great granddaughter Lillian. Burial will take place in Washington State.



