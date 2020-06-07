Or Copy this URL to Share

William "Tom" Sargant, 76 of Golden, Colorado, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born April 12, 1944 and raised in Klamath Falls, Oregon, he is son to the late Bus Sargant and Alice Riggs.







In addition to his mother, Tom is survived by his daughters, Michelle Sargant and Jennifer Sargant.



No service information is available at this time.



