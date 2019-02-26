William James Tucker, who was born on Dec. 3, 1941, in Klamath Falls to William and Alba Tucker of Bly, passed away on Feb. 19, 2019, in Klamath Falls.



His only sibling was Carrol Ann Tucker of Bly.



He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, beloved wife Shirley Ann, and two grandchildren.



Jim grew up on the family ranch outside of Bly at Parker Flats, where he worked long hours. He attended Bly High School, where he lettered in basketball and baseball and graduated in 1960.



Upon graduation, Jim worked at Gerber Reservoir, then went to work at the ZX Ranch in Paisley, Ore. He won many buckles and trophies for bronc riding in rodeos.



He moved into town and married his love Shirley Ann Tucker. They were married for 50 years! They raised three children and he worked a long time at DiGeorgio Shelter Wood Products, and the was last one to go. He then moved to Ashland, Ore., and worked at Croman Corp. and retired from there.



In his latter years, Jim enjoyed time with his beloved friend and cousin Gloria Buchannon. They did a lot of reminiscing of the old days. He also enjoyed playing cards. He was good. He especially enjoyed time with his granddaughter Sarahann McWilliams and went to parades, rodeos, shopping and dining with her. He loved to attend the Lakeview Parade and Rodeo every year and watch old westerns.



Survivors include his sons Robert D. and Daniel J. Bartell, daughter Leigh Ann McWilliams, and many grandchildren great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life service will be held in March on a date to be announced.



Ride on, cowboy! Published in Herald And News on Feb. 26, 2019