Services Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd 2680 Memorial Drive Klamath Falls , OR 97601 (541) 883-3458

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Wilma "Lavonne" Downing of Klamath Falls passed away peacefully with her family beside her on May 31, 2019.



She was born on Nov. 14, 1930, to Bennie and Joyce Barker of Lowell, Ind. Lavonne grew up the only daughter and oldest of three children on a family farm in Lowell. At an early age, she found a love for travel and adventure when in 1948 her family converted a school bus to a travel bus that took them across the United States on a summer vacation. Her future travels took her to Cuba, Mexico and every state in the United States except Alaska.



While on a Great Lakes vacation as a young woman, Lavonne met the love of her life, Robert Downing, a returning Korean War veteran and they married on Nov. 15, 1952, in Lowell. They began their family and moved from the bitter winter cold of Indiana to Tucson, Ariz. Their longing for manageable temperatures of the West Coast brought them to Central California, then in 1968 on to Medford, Ore., where Lavonne worked as an executive secretary for the 3M Corporation.



Their love of Klamath Falls drew them to move to Klamath Falls in 1974. Once Bob and Lavonne settled in Klamath Falls, they purchased The Waldorf Billiards Tavern on Main Street. Later, they added the purchase of the Duchess Tavern in Tulelake, where Lavonne could be found tending bar and managing the establishment. They additionally purchased the Suburban Tavern and enjoyed many years as business owners in Klamath Falls.



Lavonne's love of people and community involvement lead her to real estate, where she enjoyed a long career as a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Holman Realty in Klamath Falls. Continuing with her love of community involvement, Lavonne was a three-time past president of the Daughters of the Nile, Klamath Falls Zuleima Temple No. 13, with membership for nearly 40 years and also serving nearly 40 years in the Order of the Eastern Star, Aloha Chapter.



Nicknamed "Blondie," Lavonne was known to never pass a disparaging word toward anyone and was well known for her quick wit and undying sense of humor.



A love of fishing drew her and Bob to purchase a second home in 1975 in Brookings, Ore., where they could be found spending time on the ocean fulfilling that joy of fishing for over 30 years.



Lavonne and Bob lovingly raised four children. Lavonne was sadly preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years Robert Downing Sr. and her children Michael Downing (19 years), Robert Downing Jr. (30 years) and Cheryl Fussell (59 years). She is survived by her daughter Kathy Oliver and son-in-law John Oliver, five grandchildren Jason, Erik, Michelle, Brad and Brant and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by son-in-law Myron (Cheryl) Fussell.



Lavonne will be missed by all who were blessed to have known her.



A celebration of Life will be held in Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd at 2680 Memorial Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97601, on Saturday, June 29, at noon followed by a graveside prayer at the family plot at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens, 4711 Highway 39, in Klamath Falls. Published in Herald And News on June 23, 2019